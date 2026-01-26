Cambrian News readers have been braving the cold to capture winter across the west coast of Wales.

Here are some of the photographs members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have taken from across the region in January.

From new trains to ancient castles and fishing boats, here are our favourite snaps of recent weeks.

The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Margaret Pugnet captured this still image following a snowstorm in Dysynni (Margaret Pugnet)
Castell y Bere
Deb Harlow pictured Castell y Bere near Tywyn (Deb Harlow)
Porthmadog harbour
Llinos Furneaux captured a still Porthmadog harbour (Llinos Furneaux)
Trains
Dewi Alun Jones captured new and old at Aberystwyth railway station, writing 'The New TfW train leaving Aberystwyth and passing the log train on a test run' (Dewi Alun Jones)
Double rainbow
Steve Williams captured a double rainbow in Y Gors (Steve Williams)