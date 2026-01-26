Cambrian News readers have been braving the cold to capture winter across the west coast of Wales.
Here are some of the photographs members of the Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club Facebook page have taken from across the region in January.
From new trains to ancient castles and fishing boats, here are our favourite snaps of recent weeks.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
To get involved with the growing community and have a chance of seeing your image in print in the newspaper, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.