Three good causes have been awarded a cash boost thanks to an Aberystwyth supermarket.
Colleagues at Tesco in Aberystwyth handed out grants worth £3,000 recently.
Wales Armed Forces Veterans Football Club was able to celebrate after receiving a cheque for £1,500, which will help with equipment for the Wales team.
Another establishment to receive funding was Ysgol Llannon, who were awarded £1,000 to go towards an outdoor learning area.
The third good cause to be awarded funds was Ray Social club who are a group helping young adults with learning difficulties.
They received £500.00, which will go towards outings and activates.
The funding came from Tesco’s Stronger Starts Scheme, in partnership with the Groundworks charity, which supports many Aberystwyth community projects and good causes, giving away thousands of pounds.
Aberystwyth shoppers can use the stronger starts scheme to support local groups by dropping the Tesco community token they receive at the checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave.
Community Champion Helen Vardy at Tesco Superstore said: "It’s great that we can help and support our local communities with this scheme, so please get in touch to apply. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day."
