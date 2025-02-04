Cambrian News readers have been busy with their cameras at the start of 2025.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
To get involved with the growing community, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.
Deb Harlow captured this serene scene at Tal y Llyn (Deb Harlow)
Starling murmuration on Aberystwyth promenade by Dewi Alun Jones (Dewi Alun Jones)
A chilly day on Aberystwyth seafront by Steve Williams (Steve Williams)
Siskin feeding at Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Aberystwyth, submitted by Welsh Photographs (Welsh Photographs)
Dusk in Aberystwyth town centre by Peter Alick (Peter Alick)