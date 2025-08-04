This year’s Cardigan Show has been hailed as ‘one of the best in years’.
Glorious weather, bumper crowds, large numbers of stalls and a healthy number of entries in all classes combined to make a show to remember and was testament to the hard work of the volunteers who put together West Wales's premier one-day farming show case.
Alaw James from Bryngwyn Farm Penrhiwllan with the champion Welsh Black at the show (Stuart Ladd)
There was an excellent turnout in many of the cattle, horse, sheep, pig and goat competitions with entries of a particularly high standard.
Show President JJ Williams presents with the Supreme Champion horse at Cardigan Show (Stuart Ladd)
The horticulture and crafts tent was also well supported with floral, vegetable, cookery, arts and crafts competitions keenly contested.
Champion Young Handler in the Dairy section was Emily Davies from Blaenporth (Stuart Ladd)
Throughout the day there were displays and demonstrations in the main show ring including side-saddle riding, Gentle Giants Shire horses and a vintage vehicle parade.
Euros Evans and his family from Bryngwyn with their prize winning champion Jersey cow (Stuart Ladd)
Rachel Davies from Penrhiwllan with the champion pig at the show (Stuart Ladd)
Competitors line up in the main show ring during the Private Driving classes (Stuart Ladd)
Emily Jones with her champion North Country Cheviot sheep at the show (Stuart Ladd)
Sean and Mandy Tilling with their champion coloured Ryeland sheep, also pictured is judge Alex Hext (Stuart Ladd)
Sandra Davis with her champion minature horse (Stuart Ladd)
