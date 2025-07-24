A Cardigan man has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates after admitting damaging a door to a flat.
Aaron Kinsella, of 14A Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging a uPVC door at a flat in Cardigan on 4 March this year.
Magistrates handed him a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £294.96 in compensation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
