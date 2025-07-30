Following seven sell-out seasons of this sparkling adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, Illyria returns to celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday in style at Cardigan Castle on 12 August.
Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.
Mrs Bennet contrives to find suitable husbands for her five daughters. Thank heavens Lizzy, her second daughter, finds disdainful Mr Darcy detestable! Or does she…? Can she see beyond his pride and could he overcome her prejudice to consider a possible future together?
Mwldan is the sole ticket outlet for this Mwldan/Cardigan Castle co-production.
Tickets are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk or by the box office - 01239 621200.
The running time is approximately 140-minutes including a 20-minute interval.
Suitable for all ages.
