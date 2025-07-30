A Cardigan 19-year-old has appeared in court to plead guilty to assaulting a woman and criminal damage.
Cai Williams, of 1 Pwllhai, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 28 July.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Amanda Williams in Cardigan on 25 July.
Williams also admitted damaging a table on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Williams is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magisrtrates’ Court on 20 August.
Williams was remanded on conditional bail until that sentencing date.
