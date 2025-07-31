A Cardigan man will stand trial later this year after denying charges of driving without a licence and insurance.
Michael Harries, of 16B Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.
The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to driving without a licence and insurance on the B4333 at Aberporth on 14 July.
Harries is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.