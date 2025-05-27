Residents from Pontrhydygroes and Ysbyty Ystwyth have come together to create a new mural for their village hall.
Over 20 members of the community of all ages joined together to paint the stage wall of the hall between the two villages across two weekends.
Designed by local artist Mary Herbert, the design depicts the rolling hills of Ystwyth Valley.
The idea came to spruce up the place during a hall meeting, explains Ian Williams: “Mary suggested the rather dull-looking back wall of the stage would make a lovely canvas and would the hall mind if she drew a design to brighten up the area.
“Crown Paints matched the designs colours, creating bespoke paint for the mural.
“There was no funding, although Crown Paints did give us a good price for paint and supplies.
“The turn out from the community was far more than expected, with people of all ages joining in this community event.”
The finished mural will be revealed to residents during its official unveiling on Friday 30 May at 7pm.
