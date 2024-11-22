The popular Syrian Supper Club is returning next month for a festive treat to raise funds for displaced Syrian children.
The mastermind behind the Syrian Supper Club is Seba Dababo, who travels from Newtown across Powys to fundraise for good causes by giving hungry customers a taste of the Middle East.
Seba, whose family found asylum in Wales eight years ago, is now giving back by organising a Christmas event at Llanidloes’ Hanging Gardens to raise much-needed funds for children back home in Aleppo.
Seba said: “We’re doing this to help the children who have lost everything from war.
“My family [in Aleppo] tell me of the situation there, where it is difficult to not only find jobs but electricity and food, whilst children sleep in tents in icy conditions.
“Eight years ago I arrived in Newtown with no English and no friends.
“I now have British citizenship, and the area feels like my family.
“We’re trying to do our best to help others who aren’t so lucky and need our help.”
The event will offer Seba’s take on traditional Syrian vegetarian dishes including Baba Ganoush and vine leaves, accompanied by Syrian music and live drumming.
Her cooking has been in demand since she began her enterprise three years ago, and last month raised over £1,000 for aid for Gaza, at an event where over 60 people attended: “People keep asking me when am I going to do it again!
“This time I organised it myself because it feels like everywhere in the world needs support right now.”
The event on Sunday 1 December at 5pm costs £20 for food and drink, with all funds raised sent directly to Syrian children in need.
Tickets can be booked by contacting the Hanging Gardens in Llanidloes or via Seba on her Syrian Supper Club Facebook page.