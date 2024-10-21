Porthmadog Chess Club now meets in Porthmadog Library at 6.30pm on the third Thursday of each month.
There are also chess clubs meeting in libraries at Caernarfon, Pwllheli and Tywyn.
Ambitious plans to make Porthmadog a major chess centre got the best start in April when 14 enthusiasts attended the launch of a new and friendly monthly club at the town's Royal Sportsman Hotel.
Founders Mike Leaver, John Bowers, and Roger Masson said the meeting was an informal get-together in the hotel's comfortable lounge, with everyone helping or playing each other for three hours.
Club members now meet at the library and everyone is welcome to join them.