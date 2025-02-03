Merionnydd Ramblers will take a walk around Manod Mawr on Friday, 7 February.
The hills around Blaenau Ffestiniog present a fascinating combination of mountain scenery and industrial archaeology, with quarry remains slowly being softened by nature, and old buildings falling into ruination.
This walk starts and finishes in the unspoilt countryside of Cwm Teigl, heading up on the fisherman’s path to the secluded Llyn Manod. Here we take the footpath alongside the lake and then continue on paths and tracks winding through quarry remains and past a scattering of little lakes to reach Llyn Bowydd.
We now follow the line of the old quarry railway track round to Manod Quarry passing Cwt y Bugail and Blaen y Cwm quarries on the way. From here we take the lane down Cwm Teigl to pick up a footpath which takes us past the mediaeval farmhouse Cae Canol Mawr on our way back to Cae Clyd.
This is a group grade C+, national grade moderate, circular 7.5 mile / 12.1 kilometre walk.
The start time is 10.30am. The estimated finish time is 3.30pm. The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Start at Cae Clyd car park, near the football field. Turn east off A470 at staggered cross roads on the southern outskirts of Blaenau Ffestiniog (Grid Ref: SH708443).
Contact John on 01766 540891.
On Wednesday, 12 February, the ramblers take to Cwm Mynach, opting for a low level walk, just in case they have snow for company!
Cwm Mynach is a hidden valley running through the wild and beautiful Rhinogydd mountain range. Once heavily forested, the valley is now owned by the Woodland Trust who are gradually returning it to its natural state with deciduous trees and some more open craggy areas covered with heather and bilberries.
We will be following woodland tracks to discover breath-taking views of a lake, streams and mountains whilst relishing the tranquillity of one of Snowdonia’s best kept secrets.
This is a group grade C, circular 5.5 mile / 8.9 kilometre, national grade moderate walk.
Start at 10.30am. Meet at the entrance to Cwm Mynach forest (Grid Ref: SH684208). Due to the small parking area, please car share where possible.
The estimated finish time is 2pm.
Once again, the start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact Mike on 01341 241575 or 07880 595468
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information about all walks.