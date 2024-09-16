On Monday, 23 September, Meirionnydd Ramblers take on the Giant's Head for a joint walk with Barmouth Walking Festival.
Meet at Penmaenpool and ascend on paths through forest and pleasant woodland.
The walk continues across several fields before reaching a rocky outcrop known locally as the Giant's Head with views of Cadair Idris on one side and down across the estuary on the other.
There is then a gentle descent before taking a break for lunch after which walkers have the choice of returning straight back to Penmaenpool or following a two-mile extension which includes some ascent before the final return.
This is a Group grade C, circular, moderate, seven mile / 11.3kilometre walk with an ascent of 984feet / 300 metres.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time, 3pm
Start at Penmaenpool car park (Grid Ref: SH695185).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact Derek on 01341 281075
As this is a joint walk with Barmouth Walking Festival, there is no charge, but those wishing to join should book a place on the festival website, https://barmouthwalkingfestival.co.uk
