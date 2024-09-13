Rhydlewis and District Gardening club held their annual produce and flower show on 27 August.
Members dug deep to produce an amazing display of color and variety which kept our judges Bob and Rannveig Wallis very busy.
Here are the results: White Potatoes 1st. Janette Sharman, 2nd. Gary Soltys; Coloured Potatoes 1st Gary Soltys, 2nd.Janette Sharman; Beetroot 1st, Carrie Davies; Marrow, 1st, Sarah Taylor, 2nd, Gary Soltys; Runner Beans 1st, Janette Sharman, 2nd, Erica Knight; Pods of peas, 1st, Ann-Marie Dewhurst, 2nd, Carrie Davies; Onions, 1st, Janette Sharman, 2nd, Jim Milton; Shallots, 1st, Jim Milton; Tomatoes, 1st, Gary Soltys, 2nd, Marj Fogg; Cherry Tomatoes, 1st, Joy Wason, 2nd, John Piggott; Cucumber, 1st, Joy Wason, 2nd, Janette Sharman; Longest Runner Bean 1st. Erica Knight 2nd. Anne Tod; Best Comic Vegetable, 1st, Janette Sharman; Collection of 6 Vegetables, 1st, Janette Sharman, 2nd, Carrie Davies; Bunch of 5 mixed herbs, 1st, Janette Sharman, 2nd, Gemma Cohen; Cooking Apples, 1st, Carrie Davies, 2nd. Rob Taylor; Dessert Apples 1st. n/a 2nd. Jim Milton; Vase of 3 Dahlias, 1st, Jacqui Harries, 2nd, John Piggott; Vase of 3 Hydrangeas, 1st, John Piggott and Gary Soltys, 2nd, Ruth Potter; Vase of 6 Sweet Peas, 1st, Gary Soltys, 2nd, Ann-Marie Dewhurst; Vase of 6 Garden Flowers, 1st, Erica Knight, 2nd, Joy Wason; An arrangement for a Golden Wedding Anniversary, 1st, Marj Fogg; Arrangement A Summer Gift Hand Tied Arrangement, 1st, Joy Wason 2nd. Nina Milton; Photograph A Stunning Summer Landscape, 1st, Sophie Heath, 2nd, Jane Puddephatt; Photograph Something Fluffy, 1st, Jane Puddephatt, 2nd, Rob Taylor; Painting My Garden, 1st, Jim Milton, 2nd, Jim Milton; Metre of Bunting, 1st, Jacqui Harries, 2nd, Sophie Heath; An Article of Hand Made Jewellery, 1st, Jacqui Harries, 2nd, Carrie Davies; Handmade Greeting Card, 1st, Carey Jones; Sausage Rolls, 1st, Nina Milton, 2nd, Marj Fogg; A loaf of Brown or White Bread, 1st, Marj Fogg, 2nd, Marj Fogg; A cake made with a vegetable not Carrot, 1st, Sophie Heath, 2nd, Marj Fogg; Decorated Cup Cakes, Nina Milton; Novelty Biscuits, Sophie Heath; Jar of Jam or Jelly 1st, John Piggott, 2nd, Carrie Davies; Jar of Relish, 1st, Marj Fogg, 2nd, Nina Milton; Childs Class Item Made from Recycled Material, 1st, Jazmine Jones and Georgia Heath; Child's Class Glove Puppet, Georgia Heath.
Principal Winners: Vegetable Challenge, Janette Sharman; Floral Challenge, Gary Soltys; Liz Blackler Award, Jacqui Harries; D & G Homecraft Award, Marj Fogg; Best Exhibit, Joy Wason; Best Childs Exhibit, Georgia Heath.
Organisers said: "Well done to all the winners and everyone who entered and made it such a great show.
"And special thanks to our very special judges Bob and Rannveig Wallis for all their skills in judging and placing of the exhibits.
"Have a great Autumn and Winter and see you all again for the Spring Show in March 2025."