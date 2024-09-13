Here are the results: White Potatoes 1st. Janette Sharman, 2nd. Gary Soltys; Coloured Potatoes 1st Gary Soltys, 2nd.Janette Sharman; Beetroot 1st, Carrie Davies; Marrow, 1st, Sarah Taylor, 2nd, Gary Soltys; Runner Beans 1st, Janette Sharman, 2nd, Erica Knight; Pods of peas, 1st, Ann-Marie Dewhurst, 2nd, Carrie Davies; Onions, 1st, Janette Sharman, 2nd, Jim Milton; Shallots, 1st, Jim Milton; Tomatoes, 1st, Gary Soltys, 2nd, Marj Fogg; Cherry Tomatoes, 1st, Joy Wason, 2nd, John Piggott; Cucumber, 1st, Joy Wason, 2nd, Janette Sharman; Longest Runner Bean 1st. Erica Knight 2nd. Anne Tod; Best Comic Vegetable, 1st, Janette Sharman; Collection of 6 Vegetables, 1st, Janette Sharman, 2nd, Carrie Davies; Bunch of 5 mixed herbs, 1st, Janette Sharman, 2nd, Gemma Cohen; Cooking Apples, 1st, Carrie Davies, 2nd. Rob Taylor; Dessert Apples 1st. n/a 2nd. Jim Milton; Vase of 3 Dahlias, 1st, Jacqui Harries, 2nd, John Piggott; Vase of 3 Hydrangeas, 1st, John Piggott and Gary Soltys, 2nd, Ruth Potter; Vase of 6 Sweet Peas, 1st, Gary Soltys, 2nd, Ann-Marie Dewhurst; Vase of 6 Garden Flowers, 1st, Erica Knight, 2nd, Joy Wason; An arrangement for a Golden Wedding Anniversary, 1st, Marj Fogg; Arrangement A Summer Gift Hand Tied Arrangement, 1st, Joy Wason 2nd. Nina Milton; Photograph A Stunning Summer Landscape, 1st, Sophie Heath, 2nd, Jane Puddephatt; Photograph Something Fluffy, 1st, Jane Puddephatt, 2nd, Rob Taylor; Painting My Garden, 1st, Jim Milton, 2nd, Jim Milton; Metre of Bunting, 1st, Jacqui Harries, 2nd, Sophie Heath; An Article of Hand Made Jewellery, 1st, Jacqui Harries, 2nd, Carrie Davies; Handmade Greeting Card, 1st, Carey Jones; Sausage Rolls, 1st, Nina Milton, 2nd, Marj Fogg; A loaf of Brown or White Bread, 1st, Marj Fogg, 2nd, Marj Fogg; A cake made with a vegetable not Carrot, 1st, Sophie Heath, 2nd, Marj Fogg; Decorated Cup Cakes, Nina Milton; Novelty Biscuits, Sophie Heath; Jar of Jam or Jelly 1st, John Piggott, 2nd, Carrie Davies; Jar of Relish, 1st, Marj Fogg, 2nd, Nina Milton; Childs Class Item Made from Recycled Material, 1st, Jazmine Jones and Georgia Heath; Child's Class Glove Puppet, Georgia Heath.