The chairman of a Tywyn-based prostate cancer support group celebrated St David in Downing Street.
Neil T Ackers, chairman of the North Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group, was invited to attend a reception at 10 Downing Street, London to celebrate St David's Day.
He was nominated by Becky Gittins MP, who also awarded Neil Community Champion for the month of February.
“Also in attendance were members of the men and women Wales International football teams, Kathryn Jenkins, Fiona Hughes from Traitors, Welsh comedian Elis James, Wales and Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones to name but a few, oh and Larry the Cat!” said Neil.
“The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer gave a fantastic speech about Wales in the presence of the Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, along with other MPs and distinguished guests.
“Welsh songs were sung by Britain's Got Talent Johns' Boys Male Chorus from Rhosllannerchrugog.”
Neil was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer during Covid and underwent a radical prostatectomy in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in 2021.
Since retiring from North Wales Police, Neil actively campaigns for PSA Testing for men over the age of 40 and chairs three Prostate Support Groups in Maggie's North Wales, Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor and Tywyn in Meirionnydd.
