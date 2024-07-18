The Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways (FfWHR) has welcomed the whole of Ysgol Maenofferen to the station in Blaenau Ffestiniog for a train journey down to Tan-y-Bwlch Station.
The trip was organised as a big ‘Thank you’ for the local school’s part in the naming ceremony of the FFWHR’s newest double Fairlie, ‘James Spooner’, last autumn, where the school choir sang for invited guests despite a very wet day!
The FfWHR’s General Manager Paul Lewin, said: “Having Ysgol Maenofferen take part in our event made it a very special occasion and we wanted to show our gratitude.”
Over one hundred happy faces waved from the train as it left Blaenau Ffestiniog, behind loco, ‘Blanche’ for a picnic lunch at Tan-y- Bwlch station.
Teacher Mrs Jones said: “The journey went far too quickly, we were singing all the way in our carriage.”
Headteacher Aled Williams, added: “The children have been very excited about the trip and a massive thank you to the FfWHR for making it possible. It is good to be part of event and activities on the Railway.”
Pupil, Mason Fretwell said he learns a lot about the Railway from books and from the Railway’s interpretation boards: “I saw three other trains this morning, Lyd, Harlech Castell at Ddualt and Merddin Emrys. It has been a great day.”
A vote of confidence also came from year 5 girls, Sara, Megan and Beca who said the school trip had been, “great and amazing!”
Families in Blaenau Ffestiniog and surrounding area will also have the chance to enjoy a train ride to Tan-y-Bwlch, as well as footplate rides, at the next community fun day on 28 July.