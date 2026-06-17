An outdoor learning and community events venue has received funding from the National Lottery.
The Old Goginan Mine CIC will use the money to deliver a nature-based wellbeing programme at its historic mine and woodland site in Goginan, Aberystwyth.
The first event has just been announced.
The organisation said it was “delighted to announce” the funding, adding: “Over the next six months, we’ll be hosting a range of free activities designed to help people connect with nature, improve wellbeing, learn new skills, and build positive community connections.
“The programme will include nature-based wellbeing sessions, nature arts and creative wellbeing activities, yoga, mindfulness, and relaxation activities, breathwork sessions, sound baths and therapeutic experiences, traditional and practical skills workshops, and family community days with @Everyday PLAY.
“We’re looking to connect with local practitioners interested in helping deliver aspects of the programme. If you offer breathwork, yoga, sound healing, mindfulness, nature connection, creative arts, or other wellbeing-focused activities, we’d love to hear from you.
“Thank you to The National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery players for making this project possible. We can’t wait to welcome people to this special place and create new opportunities for connection, wellbeing, and community in Goginan.”
The first event will be a cyanotype print workshop on Monday, 27 July.
Hosted by Charlotte Scutt, this gentle nature-based workshop explores wellbeing, memory and connection to nature through the magical process of cyanotype printing using natural materials and sunlight.
Perfect for beginners or anyone wanting to try something creative and mindful. All ages welcome. You’ll leave with your own unique artwork and hopefully a little moment of calm too.
Sessions run between 10.30am and 12.30pm. Tickets are free for a 30 minute session. Time slots will be allocated before the event. If you have a specific requirement, let organisers know and they will do their best to accommodate.
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