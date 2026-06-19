To mark the G7 Summit’s visit to Évian, Ceredigion children have contributed to an international UNESCO art project there.
They received the opportunity at the end of March to contribute to the Correspondances project to create a work of art in Évian, France, to coincide with the international event taking place in June.
Children from UNESCO Creative Cities across the world were invited to submit drawings expressing what they hope to protect in their local habitats. Aberystwyth Ceredigion City of Literature welcomed the invitation, and children and young people from Theatr Felinfach’s performance groups created a series of colourful drawings to share with an international audience.
Some of these works have now been selected for an exhibition to be held in Évian over the summer.
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