On Saturday 12 July on a beautiful hot day the local committee had arranged a Summer fest on the old school grounds.
There was baking and photography competition, Ray Play Van run by Gemma Knight entertained the children and a lovely time.
Bryan Jones entertained on the organ in the afternoon and Back Tracks in the evening.
During the afternoon a donation was made to three charities by David Lewis & family following the Cilcennin Tractor Run.
Cheques of £850 were presented to Canon Eileen Davies, co- founder of Tir Dewi and Jenny Higgins from Ray Ceredigion Forget Me Knot Dementia Support Group in Aberaeron.
£300 was also donated to Cilcennin Cyntaf to help renovate the Old School.
In the photograph Dai & Rhys Lewis and friends presenting Canon Eileen Davies & Jenny Higgins with the cheques.
