Freddie's talk, entitled 'Welsh disasters', was a wide-ranging account of some of the worst disasters in Wales from the time of the Black Death to Aberfan and beyond. He concentrated on three areas: trains, ships and mines. In hindsight, many could be seen as preventable and due to human error and/or lack of foresight by owners who thought only of profit. For the victims, there was little justice and scant compensation for their families. His final example, that of Aberfan, the landslip where so many children and teachers were lost, was a case in point.