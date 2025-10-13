President Chrissie welcomed members to the October meeting of the Tywyn Inner Wheel Club where they needed to vote for two of the seven charities to be supported by their Inner Wheel District.
They chose African Adventures, which aims to eliminate period poverty in schools in Ghana and Kenya and also supports a birthing clinic in Ghana.
The second one supports the Purple Community Fund, that benefits people who live in the worst urban slums in the Philippines, concentrating on education, skills training, health and nutrition.
Then they discussed forthcoming events such as their 40th anniversary celebration, a meeting with members from Porthmadog Club to publicise Orange the World Week, and their annual Mulled Wine and Mince Pie afternoon to be held at the Abbeyfield residence in early December.
After a tasty supper in the Talyllyn Restaurant, members enjoyed a lively talk and slide show by Lisa Markham and her sister Catherine.
They recently joined a trip to Patagonia where they were hosted by local people.
In the mid nineteenth century, people from Wales made the long sea journey to Patagonia in order to be able freely to speak the Welsh language and keep their traditions. This
had become difficult for them because of English influences.
When they arrived in Patagonia life was extremely hard, but after some time they gained the trust of the local Spanish people and the two communities helped each other. To this day mainly Welsh and Spanish are spoken in Patagonia.
When anyone gives a talk to Tywyn Inner Wheel they usually give a donation to the charity of choice of the
speaker. Lisa kindly suggested that the Inner Wheel members chose a charity, so they will donate to Tŷ Gobaith the children’s hospice in North Wales.
Should have the opportunity to hear their Patagonia experience, you will enjoy the presentation and learn a lot, as these members did.
