A teenage driver has been arrested following a fatal collosion on a mid Wales road on Saturday.
The collision on the A483 at Pool Quay, Welshpool, occurred at around 6.50pm on Saturday, 11 October and involved a purple Volkswagen and a white Mini.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, the driver of the White Mini died at the scene. Their next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
"One of the passengers in the Volkswagen was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance with injuries described as life threatening.
"A second passenger and the driver of the Volkswagen were also taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
"One man, aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage is asked to get in touch.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
