‘The Spy Who Loved Me Tender’ is coming to Aberdyfi’s Neuadd Dyfi on 14 March (7.30pm).
Spitz & Co (creators of ‘Elvis in Blue Hawaii’, ‘Gloriator’, ‘Glorilla’, and ‘Les Gloriables’) return with a brand-new, action-packed comedy full of songs, sequins, and drama galore.
Fresh from winning Best Elvis Tribute Act (aged 55+, Southwest Region) 2026, Elvis impersonator Ian Pollock is dreaming bigger – and bolder – than ever. His new mission? To write and star in a genre-busting, hip-shaking, action-packed James Bond musical…with James Bond played by Elvis!
Aided by his ever-loyal tour manager Josephine and some audience back-up, Ian takes us on a globe-trotting escapade full of diabolical villains, Bond girls, car chases, iconic songs, and plenty of bling!
Suitable for age 14 +.
