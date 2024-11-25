A novel that opens in 1799 at a time of great social change has been launched in Caernarfon.
Angharad Price, who lives in Caernarfon and is a Welsh lecturer at Bangor University, launched ‘Nelan a Bo’ at in Palas Print on Thursday, 21 December.
Her novel 'O! Tyn y Gorchudd' won the Prose Medal in the 2002 National Eisteddfod in St Davids and the prize of Book of the Year in 2003.
In ‘Nelan a Bo’, land is enclosed, the industrial revolution is afoot and nonconformity is growing. But what will be the fate of those living in rural communities? This is also a love story, from cradle to grave, with its changing colours creating a strange pattern of meaning and feeling on the moor's barren canvas.