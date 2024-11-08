Urdd Meirionnydd netball competition
Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn triumphed at the annual Urdd Meirionnydd netball competition.
It was held on Tuesday, 22 October and 15 teams competed on a sunny day in Bala.
Once again, it was a very well organised competition by the Urdd with an array of talent on display.
Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn's Year 6 team set the tone from the start and continued their excellent performances to win seven out of seven games and be crowned champions of Meirionnydd.
The standard of their play was highly commendable and individual talents shone throughout the day. Casi Jones was one of those individuals managing to score 20 goals.
The team go through to the nationals in May to represent the region.
Huge congratulations girls and good luck.