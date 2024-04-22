Following the purchase of the PA system, Totaleigh Music offered a free three-hour training course for those wishing to learn how to operate it. Sound engineer Derek Fudge facilitating the session. He has over 25 years in sound and show production and has worked with artists all over the world including Chrissie Hynde, Del Amitri, Tom Jones, David Baddiel, Harry Styles, Coldplay and George Ezra.