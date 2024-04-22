A community PA system has been used for the first time.
Earlier this month, the system was used at a last-minute fundraising concert.
It was bought thanks to funds raised on 10 September, when Totaleigh Music held a fundraising event called Tunes, Tapas & Talent at Neuadd Pendre, Tywyn featuring local musical talent and visiting headline act Julian Smith of Britain’s Got Talent fame on saxophone.
Following the purchase of the PA system, Totaleigh Music offered a free three-hour training course for those wishing to learn how to operate it. Sound engineer Derek Fudge facilitating the session. He has over 25 years in sound and show production and has worked with artists all over the world including Chrissie Hynde, Del Amitri, Tom Jones, David Baddiel, Harry Styles, Coldplay and George Ezra.
The equipment is free to use in the community, but a sound engineer/trained person must be hired for safety purposes and to achieve optimum sound production.
Totaleigh Music representatives attending the training session thank Derek, and Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn for use of their hall.
The community PA had its first outing on 6 April, providing sound for another fundraiser by Totaleigh Music in Neuadd Pendre, Tywyn.
Due to bad weather that weekend, the much-loved Tywyn Light Fest organised by Tywyn Events Organisation was postponed.
The headline act booked for the event - a new band made up of the music tutors at Totaleigh Music - decided to book the hall and put on a last-minute indoor event in an effort to raise money for the organisation.
Leigh Matthews, Director of the music school in Tywyn said: “Bands like us really value the events organisation. They host several large events a year, giving us the opportunity to perform to large crowds.”
The new band, The Totaleigh Music Experience, gave their debut performance alongside support act The Brooke Stevens Band.
Using the new PA system for the first time, The Totaleigh Music Experience performed a two-hour high energy set featuring a wide repertoire of songs from throughout the decades.
Boasting a pumping rock solid rhythm section, a five-piece horn section, sensational keys and outstanding vocal harmonies from the three resident singers and guest singers, the 14-piece band delivered a great night of entertainment.
Fabulous food was available courtesy of Dan Wyre and his team from Tywyn Foods.
If your organisation is interested in using Tywyn’s Community PA system, please contact Leigh at [email protected] for more information.