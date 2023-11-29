A community radio station based in Machynlleth is offering you the chance to launch your own show.
Radio Dyfi, which launched last year, is looking to recruit new DJs and people who are interested in running their own show.
Whether it’s about music, or anything that you find interesting, there’s a chance you could be given the opportunity to host your own show on the station.
The radio station was launched by Stwidio Dyfi, a ‘regeneration’ company that facilitates grassroots projects. In the past it has launched a film school, a fashion project called Hwb Ffasiwn Da (Good Fashion Hub) and set up Machynlleth’s Youth Club.
Stwidio Dyfi co-founder Will Tremlett said: “We started Radio Dyfi started off in 2022 as a group who wanted to get something happening. We applied for a lottery grant and managed to get it, this paid for all of our equipment. From then we hosted in various places before setting up in the Taj Mahal Community Centre, where we’ve been since last Christmas.”
After a year of ‘stopping and starting’, the radio station’s organisers have got Radio Dyfi running regular shows every Wednesday and want to recruit someone to host a show on another day.
“We’ve grown to become a station hosting regular and consistent shows," said Will. "We’ve got all of the systems in place and now we want to get new people involved.
“Anyone with an idea for a show, whether that’s music, a chat show, or its own thing could fill the role. We’ve got a group of mums who come in with their children and put on shows about some of their favourite stuff. It’s very open ended.
“You could host a regular show every week if you wanted, or every two weeks of every month. You don’t need any experience. All you need is a Spotify playlist or something to chat about.”
To learn more about the station, or get involved with them, find them on Instagram @radiodyfi or through their linktree.
If you’d like to tune in to the station’s weekly show, taking place every Wednesday from 1pm to 10pm, find it at radiodyfi.live