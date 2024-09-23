A local hero has been recognised by a community council for saving a person’s life earlier this year.
Llandysul Community Council has awarded James Bennett with a shield and certificate after he plucked a person from the Teifi river during heavy rain.
The community council said: “Spring this year following some heavy rain the river Teifi was fast flowing and treacherous.
“It was during this time that James Bennett saw a person who'd fallen into the river being swept along.
“James didn't hesitate from going into the fast flowing river and saving the woman.
“Llandysul Community Council is very proud of his selfless action and act of bravery that meant he'd saved a life.
“On Monday 9 September, he was awarded with a shield and certificate 'Community Act of Kindness' by the Chair of the Council, Rev. Beth Davies. This was to convey our official and sincere thanks to him.”