A public meeting in Pwllheli to discuss plans on converting an old skate park into an outdoor gym and obstacle course has been well attended.
The consultation was arranged by the town council to discuss plans to change the old skatepark near Bron y De into a purpose built fitness area.
Local police officers attended the event along with local families to hear the plans.
North Wales Police De Gwynedd said: “PCSO Anthony and Rebecca attended the consultation event.
“The turnout was fantastic, local children and adults were very impressed with the plans and were very excited for the future of Pwllheli.”
The town council was seeking feedback before applying for the next stage of funding to turn the idea into reality.
