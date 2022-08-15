Company warns ‘tsunami of students’ will struggle to find accommodation

The rising cost of living is, of course, also coming into play. Utility bill costs are a particular concern for those students not living in halls – but rents are on the rise too. According to Cushman & Wakefield, the average university price (£6,482.45) is now 68 per cent of the maximum Student Maintenance Loan amount. The average yearly private sector rent (outside London), meanwhile, stands at £7,055.71. That equates to 74 per cent of the maximum Student Maintenance Loan. Rental growth of 1.07 per cent during 2021/22 is set to increase to 3.1 per cent in the year ahead. Housing Hand is doing what it can to support both students and accommodation providers. By developing strong relationships with universities, the company is supplying rental guarantees under partnership agreements that support students to select diverse locations for their accommodation. Housing Hand has also ramped up its onboarding facilities to allow for speedy validation and acceptance in the coming weeks, ready to support students who cannot or prefer not to pay upfront to secure their accommodation. The company’s subscription payment model allows students to spread and manage the cost of the service. It also has partnerships in place with a growing number of universities, whereby all students at the partner institutions can access reduced price guarantor services.