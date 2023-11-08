South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) have said a fond farewell to two long-standing members of staff.
SCC garage mechanic Trevor Morris spent exactly 50 years on the job, and Maldwyn Davies a quarter of a century.
Trevor, from Chwilog, left school to do a City & Guilds motor technician course in Bangor before joining SCC at the age of 17 in 1973.
Reminiscing about his first day, he said: “My first job was washing a lorry ready for an MOT, and it had to be spotless, which was no mean feat.
“Working in the garage was a good way for me to learn new skills and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity I had to complete my apprenticeship with the creamery and studying at college at the same time.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I wish the creamery the best of luck in the future, and I see it going from strength to strength.”
Maldwyn, from Morfa Nefyn, joined the creamery to work in the packing department, but in a short time he moved to assist in the milk bottling dairy and then into the cheese production team.
“Maldwyn said: “I’ve seen a lot of change, improvements and growth within the last 25 years, it has been very rewarding.
“I would also like to thank the company and wish everyone success in the future.”
SCC managing director Alan Wyn Jones said: “Trevor and Maldwyn’s long service is truly an incredible achievement, and on behalf of their colleagues, our directors and members we would like to thank Trevor and Maldwyn for all their work for the co-operative, and wish them the best in their well-deserved retirements.”
Elwyn Jones, compliance manager and company secretary at SCC said: “It has been a pleasure working with Trevor and Maldwyn, such dedicated, dependable and willing employees.
“There is no doubt that we will miss them.
“On behalf of the company, we would like to thank them both for their service and also wish them the best in their retirements.”