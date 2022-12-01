A female town councillor was accused of “bragging”, acting in “an undignified manner” on the steps of a polling station steps and launching a hate campaign on Facebook, a Gwynedd council standards report has noted.
The unsubstantiated complaint was documented at a meeting of the council’s Standards Committee on 21 November. The grievance was just one of the formal complaints made against Gwynedd town and county council members.
Standards Committee members were recommended “to note” the information detailed in a report written by propriety and elections manager, Siôn Huws.
The purpose of the report was to inform the committee of Ombudsman’s decisions regarding formal complaints against members.
A decision from the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales found in the town councillor’s case there was “no investigation” due to a lack of evidence.
The investigation was triggered by a complaint that the town councillor had allegedly breached the code of conduct regulating behaviour expected by councillors carrying out their public duty.
The reported stated the complainant had alleged that the unnamed councillor “…may have committed electoral fraud,” and had “…bragged about registering her son on the electoral roll when they were also registered in another area”.
It also alleged the member had been “…undignified in sitting on polling station steps blocking people from entering without having to try and get past.”
The member was also accused of using a Facebook page to “mount a hate campaign against the complainant”.
The report stated “no investigation” followed as the complainant had “not provided sufficient evidence to substantiate the complaint”.
The Ombudsman’s decision also concluded that any “concerns about electoral fraud would be a matter for the police to consider”.
The report said the alleged breach of the Code of Conduct was “not sufficiently serious to warrant investigation in the public interest”.
The complainant had also “… not provided evidence” of the Facebook comments and therefore had “not provided sufficient evidence to substantiate the complaint”.
The report also revealed the number of complaints received, and the report included analysis of this year’s complaints (2022/23) where a decision was received from the ombudsman.
Two members of community councils had been subject of complaints and only one member of Gwynedd Council.
The three complaints had all concerned general conduct and the three complainants had included a councillor, a member of the public and another officer.
One investigation had been discontinued, one had not been subject to any investigation, and one complaint had resulted in no evidence of breaching the Code of Conduct.
Only one case had been referred to the Standards Committee.