Letter to the Editor: Once again Ceredigion County Council are letting us all down.
The Aberystwyth promenade bins are full to overflowing, the promenade is covered in gravel and dog mess.
My disabled granddaughter was unable to navigate the promenade in her wheel chair as she kept getting stuck in the gravel.
Furthermore can they please explain why our castle and the iconic war memorial is not lit up, yet it manages to illuminate the ultra expensive bandstand and old town hall/town library.
Patrick Norrington-Davies
Aberystwyth