Aberystwyth Town Council has received a complaint about children throwing pebbles onto Park Kronberg skatepark.
A residents has written to the council to raise concerns about children throwing pebbles onto the skatepark.
The council minutes said: “It was noted that the correspondence received was not a formal complaint.
“It was agreed that the issue was difficult to solve, with options such as replacing the pebbles at the bases of trees with resin or woodchip bases considered but deemed inappropriate.
“It was recommended to erect posters encouraging users of the skatepark to take care and ensure that the ramps were clear of debris before using them, and also posters to deter individuals from throwing stones onto the ramps.”
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