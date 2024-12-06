Two Aberystwyth charities will share £3,000 raised at a concert organised by Megan Jones Roberts.
On Saturday, 9 November, a fantastic evening of entertainment was arranged by Megan at Llety Parc Hotel, Aberystwyth to raise much-needed money for two local charities - HAHAV Hospice at Home and Cyfeillion Bronglais Hospital League of Friends.
“The country singing duo from Penllyn John & Alun are celebrating 35 years of singing together this year and wanted to share their celebrations, so what better place to come than Aberystwyth to share the night with the fans,” said Megan.
“Also on stage were Elinor Powell's Sgarmes, a mixed local choir from the Aberystwyth area.
“Their programme repertoire extends from hymns to pop, and songs from musicals, and they received a standing ovation at the end of the night.
“The renowned comedian/entertainer Dilwyn Morgan from Bala was the host compere for the evening, and his jokes and tales had the audience in stitches.”
Megan added: “This event was well attended with people having travelled from all over Wales to enjoy an evening of Welsh entertainment at its best.
“The evening raised over £3,000 following receipt of sponsorship, an auction, raffle and the admission fee.
“I would like to thank everybody for all help and assistance to make this event so special, and to be able to raise so much money makes arranging such an event worthwhile.”
The money has been split and presented, with £1,500 each going to HAHAV Hospice at Home and Cyfeillion Bronglais Hospital League of Friends.
HAHAV Chief Officer Rhian Dafydd was delighted to meet Megan to receive the kind donation, as were Cyfeillion Bronglais Hospital League of Friends representatives Vikki Foale, Rhian Davies, Elinor Powell and Jess Severs.
Megan wanted to raise money for the latter to say thank you after undergoing treatment at Bronglais.