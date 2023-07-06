A concert to celebrate the life of Aberystwyth jeweller John Davies has raised over £10,000.
The concert at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in June was organised to raise money to help young musicians, and the evening – and the amazing amount raised – is a fitting tribute to the much-loved Aberystwyth man who touched so many lives in his personal and professional life.
Artists performed to a full house with many highlights including a set by Aber Jazz – with whom John played – who returned to the stage for the first time in nine years following their retirement.
The evening was introduced and compered by BAFTA Cymru award-winner actor and Hinterland star, Aneirin Hughes. Other performers included Brian Swaddling, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Adran Aberystwyth, Ioan Mabbutt, Heledd Gwynant, and Daniel and Morus Jones.
Performers travelled from all over Wales and England (and Ireland) to perform for free in honour of John who gave so much to encourage their love of music.
The arts centre donated all profits from ticket sales, and many local business and individuals donated to the Young Musicians Fund on the night resulting in £10,200 being raised to date with donations still coming in.
Hundreds of John’s family and friends shared the special evening.
Ann, John’s wife, said: “Being surrounded by family, friends and people who loved John made this event such a joyful one – a great celebration of his legacy.
“We’re thankful to every single person who contributed to create such a successful night and we are delighted that so much money was raised to help support young local musicians.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the Young Musicians Fund, order a souvenir programme (£5) or a DVD (£12) of the concert should get in touch by email at [email protected]ardalaberystwythrotary.cymru.
Payment can be made by cash or bank transfer. Postage and packaging costs will be added unless collected in person.