A concert to mark the 50th anniversary of North Wales Police will be held next month.
Organised by the three North Wales branches of NARPO (National Association of Retired Police Officers) the concert will take place at the Pavilion Theatre in Rhyl on Saturday, 5 October at 7.30pm.
Côr Alaw, Côr Meibion Colwyn and rock ‘n roll band The Raccoons will perform, and the evening will be compèred by Dilwyn Price.
Tickets are £5 each and all proceeds will be donated to the Police Remembrance Trust.
Mel Jones, Chair of North Wales NARPO Liaison Committee said: “The evening promises to be enjoyable with something for everyone and we hope as many people as possible will be able to join us.
“We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from talented local choirs and musicians, and we look forward to a fantastic evening at the theatre.”
The event will be attended by Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman. She said: “Policing has occurred in north Wales for over 160 years but North Wales Police as we now know it was officially formed on 1 April 1974.
“We have marked this special year with a range of activities including the recent open day which was a huge success. We are extremely grateful to the three branches of NARPO who have kindly arranged this special concert to mark the anniversary, and we very much look forward to the evening.”
The Police Remembrance Trust operate throughout the UK under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018. The charity exists to ensure all those police officers who lost their lives on and in the line of duty are never forgotten.
To learn more about the Police Remembrance Trust please go to their website: Police Remembrance Trust – Incorporated by Royal Charter (policememorial.org.uk)