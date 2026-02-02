A 78-year-old Harlech man haemorrhaging blood waited five hours for an ambulance, only to be told to make his own way to hospital.
Michael Miles’ daughter, Andrea Bowen, recalled the “distressing” experience.
“My dad, who lives on Heol y Bryn in Harlech, called for an ambulance when he suffered severe blood loss.
“He was told an ambulance was on the way, but five hours later he was still waiting and suffering persistent further blood loss.
“It is very distressing to see a grown man in this much pain and suffering when there is nothing you can do to help, and you rely on the fact that an ambulance is on its way, but then he was told at 6pm that he would be best to make his own way to the hospital where he sat in A&E all night long and was seen by someone between 7am and 8am and admitted for having a low blood count.
“Peritonitis is often a life-threatening emergency caused by a hole (perforation), that allows bacteria to leak into the abdomen.
“The people of Gwynedd need to know that if you are sick or ill there will be no one to help you!
“It’s utterly disgraceful!”
Andrea said her father’s ordeal began on the afternoon of Wednesday, 21 January.
“The first call for an ambulance was made at around 1pm,” Andrea explained.
“Then, at 6pm, he was told to make his own way to hospital. He arrived at 6.59pm. My son Harrison drove him.”
Andrea has also shared her dad’s experience on Facebook.
“This was a frightening and distressing situation for our family, and it raises serious concerns about emergency response times in Harlech and surrounding areas,” her post states.
“When someone is that unwell, they should not be left waiting for hours.
“Our community deserves better access to timely emergency care.
“I hope my father now receives the treatment he needs, and I hope this highlights the need for improved services for rural areas like ours.”
Mr Miles spent three days in hospital.
“He came home on Saturday,” said Andrea.
“He is still not too good, but doing okay.”
Lee Brooks, Executive Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “We are very sorry to hear about Mr Miles’ experience.
“Mr Miles’ initial 999 call underwent the ‘rapid clinical screening’ process whereby a paramedic or nurse review a 999 call promptly to ensure patients get the most appropriate help.
“His call was then referred to control room clinicians for further assessment, where it remained under review.
“Pressures on the ambulance service are well documented, and delays – including call backs – reflect wider, system wide challenges.
“When it is safe to do so, some patients may be advised to make their own way to hospital, and on this occasion, Mr Miles was advised by a clinician to do so.
“This helps us keep ambulances available for those who need them most.
“We invite Mr Miles or a representative to contact us directly if they would like to discuss their experience in more detail.”
