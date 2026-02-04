A town in Gwynedd will be transformed by a series of a murals – and the first one has just been unveiled.
A project in Pwllheli will see a number of murals unveiled around the town as part of a project to “strengthen local pride and celebrate the town’s unique identity”.
On Tuesday, 3 February, Pwllheli Town Council announced the completion of the first mural.
In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for the council said: “Pwllheli Town Council is proud to announce the completion of a vibrant new mural, the first of a series of murals, celebrating one of the town’s most enduring and recognisable symbols — the elephant and castle from the historic coat of arms.
“The artwork, now prominently displayed on one of Pwllheli’s most visible walls, marks a major milestone in the Camau’r Eliffant art project, an initiative designed to strengthen local pride and celebrate the town’s unique identity.”
The post went on: “The project has been funded by the UK Government through the UK Common Prosperity Fund with the support of Gwynedd Council, whose support has enabled the Town Council to invest in this creative initiative.
“The mural, created by renowned artist Andy Dimeone Birch, brings the iconic elephant to life with bold colour, dynamic movement, and a contemporary artistic flair. The town council extends its heartfelt thanks to Andy for his exceptional work, which has already captured the attention and admiration of residents and visitors alike.
“Camau’r Eliffant aims to reconnect the community with the heritage and symbolism embedded in Pwllheli’s coat of arms. By placing the elephant — a centuries old emblem of strength, resilience, and guardianship — at the centre of a series of modern public artworks, the project blends tradition with creativity in a way that reflects the town’s forward-looking spirit.”
