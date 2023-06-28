Police are appealing for witnesses to 'a confrontation' in Pwllheli last Thursday.
North Wales Police (NWP) say the incident took place on Churton Street on the morning of 22 June.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "We are appealing for witnesses following an incident on Churton Street, Pwllheli, at around 7am on June 22nd.
"We are investigating a confrontation between two men, one of them described to be wearing a green t-shirt and black shorts, that is reported to have happened outside the Premiere store and Victoria hotel.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam or cctv footage, to contact us. "If you saw anything, or have any information about the incident, contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000549615."