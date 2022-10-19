Conservatives criticise council for prioritising Welsh over English
The Welsh Conservatives have criticised Gwynedd Council for prioritising the Welsh language over English.
The council, which announced this week is to be increasingly known as ‘Cyngor Gwynedd’ has adopted a reformed Welsh Language Policy. The policy will see staff only using the Welsh name, ‘Cyngor Gwynedd’ when referring to the council in written formats, and as part of its corporate image. Gwynedd Council says it aims to “prioritise the Welsh language” with this move.
The move was welcomed earlier this week by Cymdeithas Yr Iaith, who are now urging other local authorities to follow suit, including Anglesey County Council, who it claims recently put up signs in English. But the Welsh Conservatives have criticised the policy.
Welsh Conservative shadow local government minister, Sam Rowlands MS said: “Our aim should always be to promote the Welsh language by giving it parity with English, not prioritising one language over the other.
“It seems that in the minds of some, exclusionary signage is acceptable as long as it is English speakers being excluded.
“We need to ensure that we remain an inclusive nation, given the fact that 80% of the population speaks only English. I would urge Gwynedd Council to rethink their strategy and to keep the bilingual policy in place.”
