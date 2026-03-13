Events in Dolgellau and Penygroes have brought together businesses from across the construction and built environment sectors.
Meet the Buyer sessions organised with Adra, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and other regional partners provide insight into future procurement pipelines and practical guidance to help local suppliers position themselves for upcoming work opportunities across Gwynedd, Anglesey, and Conwy.
Rhys Roberts, Tŷ Gwyrddfai Business and Development Manager said attendees met directly with housing associations, local authorities, further and higher education providers, and contractors working within conservation and heritage “gaining early sight of forthcoming projects and frameworks”, with businesses “noting they felt better prepared to bid for work as a result”.
Adra Chief Executive Iwan Trefor Jones said: “Events like these are vital in helping local suppliers and small businesses understand the range of opportunities available on their doorstep, particularly through tendering for different services.
“At Adra, this is especially important to us. We are committed to ensuring that as much of the investment we make in our homes as possible is reinvested back into our local economy and communities.
“Hosting events like this helps us make real progress towards our goal of keeping investment local. It means local businesses and local people can benefit from the work we deliver. It also supports our tenants, contributes to developing skills among young people, and strengthens the construction sector here in the region.”
Geraint Jones, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Contracts Manager, said: "As well as raising awareness of upcoming tender opportunities, the events were designed to strengthen the regional supply chain by ensuring local businesses have the skills and confidence to compete for future work.
“Attendees were introduced to the practical training and development support available to help them build the capabilities needed to navigate procurement processes, meet accreditation requirements and position themselves effectively for future contracts.”
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