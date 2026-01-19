Strata Florida Trust will be running an information and community consultation session at Pantyfedwen Hall, Pontrhydfendigaid about future plans for Mynachlog Fawr Farmhouse at Strata Florida on Thursday, 22 January from 2pm to 6pm.
The trust is currently running a project funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to carry our interim repair works to the farmhouse, ahead of future restoration.
In addition to the building repair works, the project includes the removal and cataloguing of the remaining contents of the farmhouse and specialist conservation of the iconic painting ‘Choice of Youth’.
The event, which is open to all, will provide information about the current interim works project, including the conservation of the painting, along with an opportunity to suggest ideas and discuss options for how Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse will be conserved in future.
How people connect to the farmhouse and how the community would like to see the farmhouse conserved are among the questions the trust is keen to gather opinions on to inform future plans.
Carys Aldous-Hughes, Strata Florida Trust operations director, said: “The farmhouse is an iconic and well-loved listed building and we are keen to create discussions and hear ideas from the community to help us to develop plans for the future conservation and protection of this beautiful, historic building.”
For more information about the trust and its ongoing work and projects visit www.strataflorida.org.uk or contact Carys on 01974 831760 or email: [email protected].
