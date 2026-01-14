Strata Florida Trust will be running 10 brand new courses, along with well-loved favourites, in its 2026 course programme.
From spoon carving and leather satchel making, to botanical dyeing techniques, history, literature and photography, there’s a range of skills to discover this year.
Strata Florida is a 12th century former Cistercian Abbey near Pontrhydfendigaid which is managed by the trust, an independent charity which purchased the adjoining historic farm of Mynachlog Fawr in 2016. The trust is new restoring and converting the farm buildings and has re-opened the Abbey Visitor Centre.
Courses will be delivered by Ceredigion-based experts and crafters. Willow Murton will deliver herbal foraging, Dafydd Wyn Morgan will focus on night photography, David Austin, Dafydd Johnston and resident poet Eurig Salisbury will deliver courses on historic landscape and literature and artist Marian Haf will deliver a printing with packaging workshop.
“I am delighted to be running a series of herbal workshops at Strata Florida,” said Willow ,the herbal foraging coursel leader. “Each of the three courses offers seasonal medicine making and learning as we explore the surrounding hedgerows and fields. I hope that 2026 is a year of herbal health for us all.”
Susan Barry, of Notch Handmade Tregaron, said: 'My No-Sew satchel workshop is about making something useful and well-crafted, without overcomplicating the process. I'm very much looking forward to running the course in the beautiful setting of Strata Florida.”
Carys Aldous-Hughes, Strata Florida Trust operational director, said: “We are delighted to be working with so many Ceredigion-based tutors to deliver our programme in 2026.”
The programme of courses stretches throughout the year in addition to the trust’s annual summer archaeology field school. A programme of free events, children’s school holiday activity days and bookable guided tours in both English and Welsh are also available.
