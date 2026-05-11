An appeal against a Ceredigion County Council decision to refuse planning permission for a sixth house on a development in Aberarth without complying with a condition of how they were built.
Developers of plans for a sixth home at Brynddewi appealed to Welsh inspectors after Ceredigion County Council rejected the plans in April last year.
The plans were originally approved in 2003, a permission that remains valid because the first five homes are already built.
In 2015, permission was given for the sixth house, including conditions, but developers said it “became apparent that the 2015 permission could not be implemented in strict accordance with the permission due to the inaccuracies of the plans.”
An inspectors report said: “Although the development has commenced, it has not been completed.
“The appeal is therefore retrospective in part.”
The report said developers “contend that the previous permission for a dwelling on the site is a strong and significant fall-back position, and that the differences between the previous permission and the appeal scheme are minor and would result in benefits in terms of less overlooking, and changes to its design that would better complement the site and the wider area.”
Dismissing the appeal, planning inspectors said that “although the appeal scheme would result in a dwelling of a similar size and scale to that previously approved, and whilst I recognise the benefits in terms of overlooking in comparison to the approved scheme, it would be sited closer to the shared boundary with numbers 3 and 4 and would therefore have a greater overbearing impact.
“Consequently, it would not result in a similar or worse impact and would not justify the granting of planning permission.”
Inspectors said the “unacceptable” plan would “significantly harm the living conditions of the occupiers of the neighbouring dwellings.”
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