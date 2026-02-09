Coriolis Energy have been encouraging Bala’s Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn pupils to take part in an engineering challenge as they finalise their plans for Foel Fach Wind Farm north of the town.
As part of the pre‑application consultation before the scheme is submitted into planning, three public events were held in Cwmtirmynach, Bala and Sarnau, where around 150 people attended to hear more about this 72 MW,10 turbine project.
A core part of the community engagement involved visiting Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn, where pupils took part in interactive sessions exploring renewable energy, its benefits, and its potential for the local area and the challenges to consider when proposing a wind farm.
More than 60 pupils engaged with hands‑on activities designed to demonstrate the engineering principles behind how wind turbines operate. Working in teams of ‘engineers’, and using recycled cardboard and other materials, they built working turbine models.
Pupils from Years 6 to 10 also attended the consultation event at Canolfan Henblas, Bala, where they explored educational materials, completed an activity workbook, and spoke with the project team.
Louise Housecroft, Coriolis Energy Project Manager said: “Engaging with young people in the area is vital, not only to help them understand the possibilities of green energy, but also to ensure they have a voice in shaping the project.
“We welcome all perspectives, ideas and feedback as we work to maximise the benefits of this scheme.”
“Learners from Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn asked us some great questions, were enthusiastic in their feedback about the project, and interested in future career prospects in the energy sector.”
Mantell Gwynedd, which will administer the Community Benefit Fund associated with the project, also attended events to speak with pupils about how they would like future funding to be used. Their ideas ranged from new shops and sports facilities to a bike pump track and sweet shop.
