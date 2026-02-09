Gwynedd Council has launched a new app for adults with learning disabilities, their families, carers and professionals to access vital information and support.
Thanks to funding from North Wales Together, the ConnectMi app is said to be more accessible, bringing together information and support from the Llwybrau Llesiant service (as well as external services) in one place to make everyday life simpler for service users.
The purpose of the Llwybrau Llesiant project by the council’s Learning Disability Service is to develop the potential of adults with disabilities. The app will support this by making information clear, consistent, and easily accessible and thus helping to promote the user's independence.
Some of the app's features include a live calendar of events across Gwynedd for adults with learning disabilities, notifications and reminders direct to the user's phone, and direct links to the Llwybrau Llesiant team.
Users or families can get in touch to ask questions, ask for help or confirm details without having to search for numbers or addresses.
A feedback system enables users to share their experiences after attending activities or events.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Well-being, said: “I'm delighted to see the launch of an app that will be an important resource for adults with a learning disability, their families and professionals.
“Information about timetables, changes and opportunities is currently often shared in different places. This can lead to misunderstandings, stress, and a feeling of missing out.
“The app brings everything together in one simple place, ensuring that everyone – users, families and staff – get the same information at the same time.
“I encourage service users, families and professionals to download the app and take advantage of this new resource.”
The ConnectMi app can be downloaded for free on any smart device using the code 82557.
