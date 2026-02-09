“The increase is in line with the figure many who took part in the survey were prepared to pay for policing, but I still understand how hard things are for many in the current economic climate. That is why I have sought to keep any increase as low as possible while ensuring the force has the resources it needs to keep us all safe. I hope to see extra funding from the Precept invested in areas such as the Force Control Centre, which will help improve response times; the Digital Forensics Unit, which will help in solving crimes; and the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, which assists some of the most at-risk members of society.