The policing precept for North Wales will go up 50p a week (£26.10 a year) for an average Band D property.
Pat Astbury, Chair of the North Wales Police and Crime Panel, said: “The Police and Crime Panel have agreed the Commissioner’s Police Budget for 2026/27 after much deliberation and discussion. We are grateful for everyone involved for their hard work in presenting us with this budget.
“We are acutely conscious of the financial and cost-of-living pressures facing all council tax payers in North Wales and the decision around any increase cannot be taken lightly. However, we believe that a rise of 50p per week for an average Band D represents good value for money to secure an effective and well-resourced force, especially if available funding is invested in areas where residents have told the PCC they wish to see a difference.”
Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, commented: “I would like to thank the North Wales Police and Crime Panel for agreeing to my proposed increase in the policing precept. I value their input and scrutiny and appreciate their views on behalf of the residents of the region.
“The increase is in line with the figure many who took part in the survey were prepared to pay for policing, but I still understand how hard things are for many in the current economic climate. That is why I have sought to keep any increase as low as possible while ensuring the force has the resources it needs to keep us all safe. I hope to see extra funding from the Precept invested in areas such as the Force Control Centre, which will help improve response times; the Digital Forensics Unit, which will help in solving crimes; and the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, which assists some of the most at-risk members of society.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.