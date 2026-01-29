A Pwllheli man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Kyle Sousa, of Flat 3, Llys Seion, New Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 27 January.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped while driving on the A499 at Gyrn Goch, Caernarfon, on 5 September last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Sousa had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Sousa from driving for 12 months and handed him a £120 fine.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.