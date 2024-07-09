Corris primary school children took on a steam train in an epic school leavers race.
The annual race saw Ysgol Dyffryn Dulas Corris children aged five to 11 racing a train at Corris station on 5 July.
The celebration acts as a fundraiser for the school, also bidding farewell to the year six leavers who will be joining secondary school after the summer.
At this year's sunny affair, there was even an adult race for the young at heart to join in, running on a farm path next to the track.
It is estimated the event has occurred for as long as 20 years, teaming up with volunteers at the Corris Railway. David Coleman, volunteer at Corris Railway, said: “With the smaller kids by the time we get going and turn around they’re already back at the starting line!
“For the older kids, it’s a bit more of a challenge - it’s something we enjoy doing, it’s a bit different to our usual.”
Younger children run 50 yards and back again, whilst older children and adults race for a quarter of a mile before turning around.
For those not keen on racing, attendees can sit on the train and cheer the racers (or train driver) along.